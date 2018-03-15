Craig Middle School wrestlers seek district title after team win at Soroco

The season has flown by for Craig Middle School wrestling, now coming down to their final tournament of regular schedule, but if the past few weeks have been any indication, the Bulldogs will have reason to celebrate.

CMS won Saturday in Oak Creek's Soroco Invitational, the team taking the top spot overall as well as four champions and 15 total placers.

Brody Wiser and Dylan Zimmerman each have yet to take a loss this year, and that didn't change at Soroco as each took three pins to win the day in the 80- and 105-pound brackets.

Wiser said part of his success comes from familiarity with his opponents.

"I haven't really grown much in weight, so I keep wrestling the same kids and have an idea of what they're gonna do," he said.

Also gaining the gold were Anthony Duran (110) and Michael Voloshin (135), the former earning four falls, the latter gutting it out through five matches, with an 8-0 major decision, 6-0 decision and two pins before finishing with a 4-2 overtime win for the title.

The Bulldogs had six in second place — Noah Duran (75), Caden Call (90), Colton Jones (105), Kalub West (120), Billy Lawton (125) and Norman Cruz (145) each took only one defeat to finish with the silver.

Tyren Schaefer had the busiest day at 5-1 to earn third in the 85 division, while Ryan Duzik (115), Blake Hill (140) and Zachary Faulk (165) also battled back after early losses to stay in the top three of their weights.

Pepper Rhyne rounded out those who made it to the podium with fourth in the 130 category.

Nearly every member of the CMS roster had at least one win, as Easton Briggs, Keegan Herod, Abby Martinez, Russell McGruder, Keegan Herod, Kannon Gustin, Thomas Weber, Brendon Wait, Ethan Hafey, Kael Poe, Isaac Vallem, Tucker Zimmerman and Sophie Hough all fought hard.

This weekend, they'll give it their all in Rangely at the district finals, otherwise known as the Northwest Colorado Championships.

The possibility of another pristine season isn't far from Dylan Zimmerman's mind, the eighth-grader looking to surrender zero points in competition, which has been his style match by match throughout his three years at CMS.

"I just listen to my coaches, stay after practice and keep pushing myself," he said.