Craig Middle School track, field earns 30 wins in home meet

CRAIG — The name was fitting Saturday as the members of the Craig Middle School track and field program engaged in the Best of the Best Meet, the final tournament of the season, full of multiple Bulldog victories.

CMS took 30 total wins during the weekend event at Moffat County High School, which saw competitors from Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Soroco, East Grand, Rangely and Baggs, Wyoming.

Bulldogs won in the following events:

Seventh-grade boys

• Carlos Silva, 200-meter dash

• Boden Reidhead, 400-meter dash

• Mario Nunez, 800-meter run

• Mario Nunez, 1600-meter run

• Nathan Robinson, Carlos Silva, Mario Nunez, Kaden Hixson, 4×100-meter relay

• Kaden Hixson, Boden Reidhead, Ian Trevenen, Spencer Najera, 4×200-meter relay

• Ian Trevenen, high jump

Seventh-grade girls

• Sadie Smilanich, 100 dash

• Sadie Smilanich, 200 dash

• Cayden King, 400 dash

• Emma Villard, Mary Willems, Lizzy LeWarne, Billie Frederickson, 800 sprint medley

• Lizzy LeWarne, Sarah Johnson, Cayden King, Sadie Smilanich, 4×100

• Sarah Johnson, Lizzy LeWarne, Cayden King, Sadie Smilanich, 4×200

• Cayden King, long jump

Eighth-grade boys

• Logan Hafey, 100 hurdles

• Taran Teeter, 200 dash

• Taran Teeter, 400 dash

• Logan Hafey, 800 run

• Ethan Hafey, Thayne Kitchen, Myles Simpson, Norman Cruz, 4×100 relay

• Norman Cruz, Ethan Hafey, Ryan Peck, Trace Frederickson, 4×200 relay

• Jordan Carlson, shot put

• Norman Cruz, discus

• Logan Hafey, triple jump

Eighth-grade girls

• Halle Hamilton, 100 dash

• Rylie Felten, 100 hurdles

• Halle Hamilton, 400 dash

• Bree Meats girls 1,600 run

• Reese Weber, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones, Rylie Felten, 800 sprint medley relay

• Rylie Felten, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones, Reese Weber, 4×200 relay

• Emma Knez, shot put