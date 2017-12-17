Craig Middle School students waltz through a winter wonderland

Sparkling lights and silver streamers turned the Craig Middle School cafeteria into a winter wonderland to fit the theme of the 2017 winter dance — Walking in a Winter Wonderland.

"Everyone was happy to be here and enjoy the music and the decorations," said Reina Steele, eighth-grade representative on the student council, which organized the dance.

"It took a lot of work. We spent about five hours in meetings and stayed after school today to set up," said Logan Hafey, student council president and dance DJ.

In addition to dancing, festivities included a concession stand and photo booth, both used to raise money for the council.

"We're raising money for student council to use to do more fun events at the school," said student council member Kassy Haefs.

