Craig Middle School students learn about emergency first-aid, wilderness survival during Trauma Day

CRAIG — Between 130 and 150 seventh-graders at Craig Middle School spent the day Friday, May 11, learning emergency first-aid and wilderness survival techniques with personnel from Memorial Regional Health, Classic Air Medical and Craig Fire Rescue.

Dubbed “Trauma Day,” the afternoon event was designed to teach youngsters basic survival and first-aid skills that might one day save their lives or the lives of their friends and family members.

Students rotated through four areas, each devoted to a different topic: emergency laceration first aid, wilderness survival, hands-only CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.

They then moved outside, where they were given tours of an ambulance, a fire truck and Classic Air Medical’s helicopter. Two students — Lizzy Lewarne and Nathan Robinson — were selected to take a flight in the helicopter based upon paragraphs they wrote about why they should be picked for the flight.