Craig Middle School students invites first-responders to breakfast

CRAIG — Craig Middle School students, working with Mark Clemmons, MTSS coordinator, will be host a first-responder’s breakfast, cooked and served by CMS students.

Breakfast — which will include eggs, sausage, toast, oatmeal, pancakes, orange juice, coffee, and fresh fruit — will be served from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in the CMS cafeteria, 915 Yampa Ave.

All members of the Craig Police Dept, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management, Colorad State Patrol, or Colorado Parks & Wildlife are invited. For more information, call Clemmons at 970-826-6306.