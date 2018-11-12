Craig Middle School students invite first responders to breakfast

CRAIG — Craig Middle School students, working with Mark Clemmons, MTSS coordinator, will host a first responders breakfast, cooked and served by CMS students.

Breakfast — which will include eggs, sausage, toast, oatmeal, pancakes, orange juice, coffee and fresh fruit — will be served from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in the CMS cafeteria, 915 Yampa Ave.

All members of Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks & Wildlife are invited.

For more information, call Clemmons at 970-826-6306.