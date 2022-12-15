Craig Middle School student wins design contest for D.A.R.E. patrol vehicle

A crowd of local middle schoolers gathered outside and cheered as Craig Police Department officers unveiled the new D.A.R.E patrol truck, which is wrapped with a design made by Craig Middle School sixth grader Arleth Mena Romo.

Ryan Hampton, Craig’s school resource officer, helps lead the Drug Abuse Resistance, or D.A.R.E. program which teaches youth about good decision making to lead healthy and safe lives.

Last year the D.A.R.E. patrol truck was scheduled for replacement, so Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran decided to give the middle school contest a shot. When Hampton completed the D.A.R.E. facilitation training, he saw a video of another community that did a similar student design contest that was successful.

Cochran said that about 45-50 students submitted designs. From there, the police department narrowed it down to three designs, ultimately deciding on the design from Arleth Mena Romo.

Arleth, who learned how to draw from her uncle, who is an artist, said it feels really cool to see her design on the truck.

Craig police worked with Identity Graphics to do the layout of Arleth’s drawing and print it into a wrap for the truck.

“It’s so amazing to see her drawing and now see it on the truck,” Cochran said.

At the beginning of next year, the department plans to advertise for the second school resource officer role, which has been open for some time. Once a hire is made, the plan is to use Arleth’s design to outfit the other patrol vehicle as well.

Craig Middle School students cheering as the new D.A.R.E truck design is unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Officer Ryan Hampton, left, and Arleth Mena Romo, right remove the tarp covering the new D.A.R.E truck that was unveiled Thursday, Dec. 5, 2022.

From left, former SRO and Sgt. with Craig Police Nathan Businger, current SRO and Craig Police officer Ryan Hampton, sixth grader Arleth Mena Romo who won the drawing design contest, and Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran gather in front of the new D.A.R.E. truck on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

