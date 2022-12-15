Craig Middle School student wins design contest for D.A.R.E. patrol vehicle
A crowd of local middle schoolers gathered outside and cheered as Craig Police Department officers unveiled the new D.A.R.E patrol truck, which is wrapped with a design made by Craig Middle School sixth grader Arleth Mena Romo.
Ryan Hampton, Craig’s school resource officer, helps lead the Drug Abuse Resistance, or D.A.R.E. program which teaches youth about good decision making to lead healthy and safe lives.
Last year the D.A.R.E. patrol truck was scheduled for replacement, so Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran decided to give the middle school contest a shot. When Hampton completed the D.A.R.E. facilitation training, he saw a video of another community that did a similar student design contest that was successful.
Cochran said that about 45-50 students submitted designs. From there, the police department narrowed it down to three designs, ultimately deciding on the design from Arleth Mena Romo.
Arleth, who learned how to draw from her uncle, who is an artist, said it feels really cool to see her design on the truck.
Craig police worked with Identity Graphics to do the layout of Arleth’s drawing and print it into a wrap for the truck.
“It’s so amazing to see her drawing and now see it on the truck,” Cochran said.
At the beginning of next year, the department plans to advertise for the second school resource officer role, which has been open for some time. Once a hire is made, the plan is to use Arleth’s design to outfit the other patrol vehicle as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.