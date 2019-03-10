Craig Middle School rocks Rams and all the rest as wrestlers win Soroco Invite

— The team placed first overall.

Multiple wrestlers with Craig Middle School finished the day Saturday in first place, but all the Bulldogs felt the championship pride by the end of the afternoon.

CMS wrestling won the Soroco Invitational in Oak Creek, as the Dogs took the top spot among 13 schools with 262 points, six champs and eight more placements.

After titles in Montrose a week earlier, Colt Call, Kaden Hixson, Billy Lawton and Blake Hill each went unscathed for another match, earning the gold in the 85-, 90-, 155-, and 165-pound weight classes.

They were joined this week by Zach Hedman (105) and Hunter Faulk (180), both of whom also beat every opponent to go 4-0 and take the coveted No. 1 spot.

At the lower weights, Call and Hixson each earned three straight pins, with Hixson finishing with a 16-1 technical fall for the title win over Gunther Solttvedt of Eagle Valley.

Hedman and Hill also had a trio of pins; Hedman ending up with the 8-3 decision against Logan Stephens, of Gypsum Creek, while Hill finished his run by getting Hayden’s Cody Hawn on his back in the second period.

Recommended Stories For You

Faulk gained two pins to start the day, following up with a 6-5 win against Hayden’s Jake Lindley and a win of 11-8 in the championship bout with Meeker’s Noah LeBlanc.

With no bye rounds in a bustling bracket, it was five up, five down for Lawton, winning each one by fall, including a 43-second pin of Gypsum Creek’s Kevin Morales for the finale.

Five of the Bulldogs took second, with Noah Duran (80), Memphis Herndon (145) and Alex Reno (285) each going 3-1, while Brody Wiser (95) was 2-1.

With an influx of grapplers in the 95 and 100 weights, an extra bracket was added to combine the two, in which CMS’s Emmalee Carey finished as the runner-up with a 4-1 run.

At 105 and 110, Bulldogs Ryan Booker and Osbaldo Quintana each faced a loss in the quarterfinals to move to the back of the brackets, both working their way through to the consolation finals, each taking fourth place and 4-2 for the day.

At the lowest weight of 70 pounds, Caden Lytle was 1-4 to finish in fifth.

CMS travels Thursday to Granby for the East Grand tournament, followed by March 16’s district tourney in Meeker.