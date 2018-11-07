Craig Middle School hoops to host tri-tourney: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 7, 2018
November 7, 2018
Wednesday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Recommended Stories For You
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School volleyball awards banquet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling open practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Steamboat Springs and Meeker at Craig triangular at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Sunday
9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Telluride at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
TBD Moffat County High School winter sports teams season kickoff at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer awards banquet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane