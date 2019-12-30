Craig Middle School girls hoops teams start early with home games vs. Hayden

Craig Middle School basketball players await their game against Hayden.

Andy Bockelman

It was a prompt test of skills for Craig Middle School girls basketball before the holiday break, but the results show it should be a promising season for the Bulldogs.

CMS hoops hosted its final sporting event of 2019 in a Thursday, Dec. 19 set of games against Hayden, which Craig won 2-1.

Coached by Alicia Townsend and Jorgiea Raftopoulos, the eighth-grade A-Team bunch of Bulldogs ended the night with a 39-25 win over the Tigers, following a 22-19 victory for CMS’s B squad.

The combined C- and D-Team began the evening, and though the Tigers led the majority of the game, a fourth-quarter rally started to come together for Craig athletes.

The Dogs got within one bucket of Hayden with 10 seconds, and a half-court steal by Nicole Moriel looked like the group might be going into overtime.

Moriel was fouled with the layup attempt at the buzzer, giving her two free throws, the first of which she sank, garnering a massive cheer from the stands.

However, the second shot didn’t make it in the net, ending the match 25-24 in favor of the Tigers.

Todd Trapp and Emily Bogue are the coaches for the CMS seventh-graders.

The round of home games made for a crash course in the sport for newer players, though quarter by quarter, Bogue said they were growing exponentially.

“There was a lot of improvement made throughout the course of the game. Really proud of them,” she said.

The Hayden games will likely be the only home events for CMS basketball, with Jan. 16 games in Craig against Rangely changed to a weekend triangular match on the road among the Panthers, Bulldogs and Vernal, Utah.

CMS girls’ next competitions will be Jan. 11 tournaments hosted by Kremmling and Granby.