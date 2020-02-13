Craig Middle School girls basketball picks up district championship

The Craig Middle School girls basketball players and coaches gather following the A-Team victory of the district tournament.

Courtesy Photo

Another basketball season, another district title for Craig Middle School.

The CMS girls hoops schedule wrapped up Saturday with the district tournament for seventh- and eighth-grade teams as the Bulldog eighth-grade A-Team took top honors.

The tournament was relocated for eighth-graders, who were originally scheduled to meet in Kremmling, though harsh weather forced last-minute changes as both grade levels competed in Rangely.

At the seventh-grade level, coaches Todd Trapp and Emily Bogue saw both their teams go 1-1 in the tourney.

The seventh-grade A-Team took a 35-27 loss to Meeker and a 35-14 win over Hayden while for B-Team, a big win over Meeker, 29-4, then saw them drop one to their Rangely hosts in a 24-14 defeat.

In other action, the eighth-grade A-Team capped off a solid season with the two wins needed to hold on to the title as CMS defeated Meeker 35-28 and Rangely 27-19.

The eighth-grade B-Team earned a 32-10 win over Meeker but fell to Hayden 32-18.

The full roster put forth excellent effort, said eighth-grade coach Alicia Townsend.

“These girls worked hard all season and dug deep in every game. They made a lot of progress over the past two seasons. I’m very proud of the players they’ve become,” she said. “They did everything I asked them to do and more. I will enjoy watching them in high school.”