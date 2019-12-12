Craig Middle School engineering builds big reputation with state honors

Craig Middle School teacher Cristina Vanzo and students Adyson Pankey, Caroline Schenck, Josefina Kuberry, Hannah Kilpatrick, Carrie Brown, Alysia Montano, Riley Thompson, and Roark Browning accept the Success in Engineering Award as part of CASB's 2019 Student Achievement Awards.

Courtesy Photo

Craig Middle School students and staff were in the state spotlight this past weekend during the 79th Annual Colorado Association of School Boards Convention in Colorado Springs.

The Dec. 6 meeting highlighted the CMS with the Success in Engineering as part of CASB’s 2019 Student Achievement Awards.

CMS teacher Cristina Vanzo was present to accept the honor, with students Adyson Pankey, Caroline Schenck, Josefina Kuberry, Hannah Kilpatrick, Carrie Brown, Alysia Montano, Riley Thompson, and Roark Browning joining her on stage.

Administrators and Board of Education members with Moffat County School District were also in the crowd for the award.

Craig Middle School’s Hazards team competes in the FIRST LEGO League City Shaper Challenge.

Courtesy Photo

The following day saw students Schenck, Kuberry, Kilpatrick and Brown compete in Denver at the FIRST LEGO League Colorado State Championship.

The LEGO robotics team, named the Hazards, made it to the event after a solid performance at the Mountain Qualifier in Aspen, placing third at the state contest.

From left, Craig Middle School’s Caroline Schenck, Hannah Kilpatrick, Carrie Brown and Josefina Kuberry celebrate third place at state in the FIRST LEGO League.

Courtesy Photo

The group also earned an Innovative Solution Award for their problem-solving skills in the City Shaper Challenge.