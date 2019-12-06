Craig Middle School Drama Club to bring holiday spirit to life with Christmas play

The cast and crew of Craig Middle School Drama Club's holiday production get into the spirit of things before rehearsal. The group's winter play, "Last Stop Till Christmas," premieres Thursday, Dec. 12.

Andy Bockelman

The hustle and bustle of Christmas is a long-running activity that some love and others dread, but when you take a seat and think about the reason for the season, you’re likely to be happier.

At least that’s the message of the Craig Middle School holiday show “The Last Stop Till Christmas.”

The production by CMS Drama Club features performances Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13 in the CMS auditorium, 915 Yampa Ave.

Shows are at 7 p.m. each night, with admission of $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The latest undertaking by the troupe of middle school thespians is a one-act play set at a bus stop at Christmastime. A variety of strangers convene at the spot, with more and more personalities piling up as busses continue to zoom by without any stopping.

And, while most grumble about the way their day is going, a young woman named Angela, there from the start, keeps the good cheer alive.

Sofia Vanzo said portraying the protagonist enables her to use her natural holiday spirit.

“I like Christmas a lot, so that’s fun. She tries to convince everybody what Christmas is all about,” she said. “I get to grant everybody’s Christmas wishes.”

While Angela wears a festive sweater, hat and scarf, Sofia’s twin sister, Bella, portrays an elderly woman, requiring more of a costume, including a gray wig.

“Me and the Grampa, we’re kind of like the couple that everybody wants to be when they get older,” Bella said.

Craig Middle School Drama Club — “The Last Stop Till Christmas” Cast Angela — Sofia Vanzo Greysuit — Tristan Lovelace Mr. Loudmouth — Tony Broyles Mrs. Loudmouth — Brenna Boatman Mime — Daphne Vest Crook — Jasmin Hershiser Cop — Abbigail Stehle Shopper — Evanie Allen Mother — Ani Martinez Brat — Layla Blackmon Joisey — Adrian Duarte Goilfriend — Veronica Bade Grampa — Mason Lorio Gramma — Bella Vanzo City Worker #1 — Kambree Satterwhite City Worker #2 — Cydny Witherell City Worker #3 — Peyton Ely Woman #1 — Kylie Johnson Woman #2 — Jazmin Mestas Woman #3 — Keona Bolton Woman #4 — Ariel Claussen Production Crew Stage Manager — Ayla Weston Stage Technicians — Damian Carter, Makylee Ott Sound Technician — Megan Gonzales Lighting Technician — Anai Quintero Spotlight Operator — Lilyanna Connolly Designer — Emmi Hall Set Artist — Kiersten Chambers Front of House — CMS Student Council Director — Jordyn Caddy

Though the play doesn’t have a villain per se, some characters are more antagonistic than others, such as the Loudmouths, a married couple that continues to spar verbally about petty topics.

“I’m inherently loud and obnoxious. It really suits me well,” laughed Tony Broyles, who portrays the husband. “Anger is one of the easier motions to convey.”

Evanie Allen plays a weary shopper weighed down with too many gift obligations for family and friends.

“She wants to get everyone the perfect gift,” Allen said.

As a Jersey-accented young lady seeking a holiday proposal from her boyfriend, Veronica Bade said she enjoys the group effort that makes up the theater program.

“I like how everybody shows their emotions. It brought me more into the play,” she said. “It makes it easier because it’s like it’s really happening in real life, not just like a script.”

Bade said she felt that same appreciation during the club’s spring production as well.

The show will be CMS Drama Club adviser Jordyn Caddy’s third at the school, and the size of the cast and crew has nearly tripled.

Kids who have acted in multiple shows have thrived with each new play, she said, adding that first-timers also have been great additions.

“I love seeing the growth in the students and the growth in our numbers, and I hope we can keep growing from here,” she said.