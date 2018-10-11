Craig Middle School cheer team lifts spirits with service project

Between sporting seasons at Craig Middle School, the Bulldog spirit squad has found other ways to contribute to the campus.

CMS cheerleaders put down their pom-poms Wednesday and picked up yard equipment as part of a service project to clean up the school’s landscaping.

The group pulled weeds, trimmed shrubs and raked up refuse to help beautify the space.

Coach Jordan Anderson said with fall sports concluded at the middle school level, she and her athletes hoped to find a different way to make the school proud.

“I feel like cheerleaders are often the most visible representatives of a school so it's important we diversify our representation; in cheering, in school spirit to all sports and in service,” she said.