Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday

Maintenance on a sewer line temporarily shuts down McDonald's.

Andy Bockelman

Hungry customers were in for a surprise when they attempted to enter the front door of one Craig fast food restaurant.

McDonald’s has temporarily closed operations for Thursday, Oct. 3, as maintenance crews in the parking lot of the eatery work on a sewer line.

Restaurant management said the repairs should continue for much of Thursday, though they are hopeful that they will be able to open back up by the dinner hours and will likely be open for regular business hours starting Friday morning.

A sign in the front entrance of McDonald’s alerts customers to a temporary closure.

Management declined to comment further on the nature of the repairs.