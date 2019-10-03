Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday
Hungry customers were in for a surprise when they attempted to enter the front door of one Craig fast food restaurant.
McDonald’s has temporarily closed operations for Thursday, Oct. 3, as maintenance crews in the parking lot of the eatery work on a sewer line.
Restaurant management said the repairs should continue for much of Thursday, though they are hopeful that they will be able to open back up by the dinner hours and will likely be open for regular business hours starting Friday morning.
Management declined to comment further on the nature of the repairs.
Colowyo lowers air pollution estimates
Colowyo Coal Company is amending its air pollution permit with the state of Colorado to pollute a bit less as part of its massive Collom expansion — a project the company says could add decades to the life of the surface coal mine.