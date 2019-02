Craig McDonald’s celebrates restaurant remodel

A Saturday morning ribbon-cutting kicked off a fresh new look inside Craig’s McDonald’s.

The fast food eatery gave away plenty of coupons and meal deals to those who came in for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Klaus Minter, McDonald’s regional director of operations, said the company modernized the playland for kids and the dining areas for patrons as part of a push to modernize some 13 additional McDonald’s locations across Colorado’s Western Slope.