Craig Mayor Ryan Hess resigns
Craig City Mayor Ryan Hess has resigned his position effective Monday, according to city news release issued Friday afternoon.
A City Council special meeting has been scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday at City Hall with the mayor’s resignation on the agenda. The release did not provide a reason for Hess’ resignation.
On Monday, City Council is expected to consider possible actions to back-fill the vacancy.
