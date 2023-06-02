 Craig Mayor Ryan Hess resigns | CraigDailyPress.com
Craig Mayor Ryan Hess delivers the State of the City address during the State of the Community event presented by the Craig Chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Pavilion.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

Craig City Mayor Ryan Hess has resigned his position effective Monday, according to city news release issued Friday afternoon.

A City Council special meeting has been scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday at City Hall with the mayor’s resignation on the agenda. The release did not provide a reason for Hess’ resignation. 

On Monday, City Council is expected to consider possible actions to back-fill the vacancy.

