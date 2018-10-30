Craig Mayor John Ponikvar to chair Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee

CRAIG — A familiar politician recently became chair of the Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee.

Craig Mayor John Ponikvar was appointed to the position by CML's executive committee during the October meeting of the policy committee upon the recommendation of CML's president and Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell.

"I appreciate the confidence that Mayor Troxell has shown in me with this appointment. It is my privilege to serve alongside other Colorado elected officials and Colorado Municipal League staff, whose focus is making their communities and Colorado the best they can be now and, most importantly, in the future," Ponikvar said in a statement to the policy committee.

CML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization providing services and resources to assist municipal officials in managing their governments and serving the cities and towns of Colorado. The policy committee is comprised of representatives from cities and towns across Colorado.

Policy committee members review state legislation and decide how those policies might impact CML and cities and towns, then determine if CML should support them or not, Troxell said.

"Participating in the legislative process at all levels is one way to ensure the community health, prosperity, and sustainability that our citizens expect and deserve," Ponikvar said upon accepting the position as chair.

The policy committee meets about once per month, as needed, with the next meeting set for Dec. 7 in Denver. Ponikvar will serve as chair until June, when the position will be reevaluated.

"I'm so glad the mayor is providing leadership," Troxell said. "It's a great serve to cities and towns, and he's already doing a great job."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.