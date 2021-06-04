Craig man to receive plea deal of 12 years in prison for drug charges

A Craig man will plead guilty to multiple felony drug possession charges, but his sentence will be significantly shorter than the maximum penalty.

Jeffrey Noland, 33, was arrested in the early morning of April 14 during a law enforcement raid by the All Crimes Enforcement Team, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department at a residence in the 1000 block of School Street.

Jeffrey Noland



Justin McCurdy, 35, was arrested alongside him during the raid.

Noland sat before Judge Brittany Schneider in Moffat County Court on Friday morning and agreed to a plea deal of 12 years in prison for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance charges, but his case will have to be bound over to district court before he can officially do so.

Noland was facing up to 40 years in prison due to his two charges of felony possession of a controlled substance. He also faced a drug felony charge that carries a maximum of four years in prison, and four counts of bail bond violations, which came with a maximum of 18 months in jail.

Due to his plea, the felony drug charge and bail bond violations will be dropped by the district attorney.

Noland will appear in court on June 14 and submit his plea at that time.

McCurdy is facing a maximum of 4 years in jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, carrying a year of mandatory parole and up to $5,000 in fines from charges stemming from the raid.

McCurdy was taken into custody on an arrest warrant May 5 and is facing additional drug distribution, possesses and bail bond violations charges in the new case.

Justin McCurdy



During his court appearance on Friday morning, all of McCurdy’s charges were assigned to public defender Randy Salky, who requested more time to study McCurdy’s case to properly defend him. However, McCurdy must also appear in district court next week, meaning he is facing charges in both county and district courts.

McCurdy will appear in front of Schneider again in early July.