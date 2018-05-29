Craig man suspected of burglarizing Steamboat art gallery

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 19-year-old Craig man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglarizing a Steamboat Springs art gallery.

There was $1,300 in cash stolen along with $10,000 worth of glass pendants and bongs. Deven Mosman was arrested and faces felony second-degree burglary charges in connection with an April 15 burglary at Sand Gallery on 11th Street.

On April 22, 18-year-old Steamboat resident Ryan Sabia was arrested after he admitted to possessing stolen items from the gallery, according to an arrest affidavit. He denied committing the burglary and later told police the burglary was committed by Mosman, the affidavit states.

Police went to Craig and interviewed Mosman. He denied committing the burglary and said he was not in Steamboat the night it occurred.

Police noticed the shoes Mosman were wearing had a sole that was similar to footprints found at the gallery the morning after the burglary.

Police seized the shoes and determined the soles were very similar to prints found at the burglary, according to the affidavit. Police then decided there was probable cause to arrest Mosman, and a judge signed off on the arrest warrant.

Recommended Stories For You

Mosman was issued a $1,500 personal recognizance bond Tuesday.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.