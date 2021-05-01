Craig man set for preliminary hearing on vehicular homicide, DUI charges

A Craig man is scheduled to appear in Moffat County Court at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21 for a preliminary hearing involving a case in which he is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and more resulting from a Dec. 13, 2020 rollover that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Dillon Burch, 20, was arrested Dec. 13 following the rollover on Moffat County Road 31 at 2:32 a.m. Burch is charged with reckless driving, vehicular homicide, careless driving, driving while under the influence and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Burch previously appeared in Moffat County Court in front of Judge Brittany Schneider on April 9 for a review hearing and requested a preliminary hearing. Burch is represented by attorney Erin Wilson out of Steamboat Springs.

Burch, 20, faces multiple felony charges from the rollover that occurred roughly 2 miles north of Craig.

Burch was driving a 2004 gray Dodge Ram northbound on Moffat County Road 31 when he lost control of the truck and rolled off the left side of the roadway. Colorado State Patrol said in its report that speed and alcohol are suspected as being contributing factors in the crash.

According to the affidavit, a 20-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger stated that Burch was driving the vehicle and accelerated and swerved to try to hit some rabbits that were on the roadway, losing control of the vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, opened and unopened beer cans were found at the scene, as well as in the cab and in the bed of the vehicle.

The 20-year-old male passenger stated he believed Burch was drinking because he was slurring his words, according to the affidavit. When asked if he had been drinking, Burch admitted to drinking two beers in his vehicle, the affidavit states.

Officers observed that Burch had red, watery eyes and a strong and distinct odor of unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath when he spoke to them. Later, Burch exhibited six of six cues in roadside maneuvers of impairment, according to the affidavit.

Burch will appear in court on May 21 at 11 a.m. for his preliminary hearing, determining the next steps in the case.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

