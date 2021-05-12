Craig man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on a child

A Craig man will serve probation and nine months in Moffat County Jail after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child and other charges.

Angel Sanchez Silva, 22, of Craig, was sentenced last week in Moffat County Court before Judge Sandra Gardner, according to court documents.

Prosecutors with the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office recommended a seven-year prison sentence following Sanchez Silva’s attempted assault conviction, listed as a Class 5 felony in court records, Assistant District Attorney Matt Tjosvold said.

The man was ultimately handed a sentence of 90 days for attempted sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He’s expected to serve another 180 days in jail for prior criminal mischief, reckless driving and harassment convictions, according to his booking sheet. His release date is Jan. 11, 2022.

Any sexual contact committed by a person 4 or more years older than a child under 15 is considered sexual assault on a child in Colorado. Penalties for these crimes typically include at least two years in prison, but extended sentences are imposed if the perpetrator used force or exhibited a pattern of sexual abuse.

Representation for Sanchez Silva did not immediately respond to request for comment.