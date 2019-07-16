Craig man runs, gets arrested during traffic stop: On the Record — July 12 to 15

Craig Police Department

Friday, July 12

4:19 a.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a state parks related incident. Craig police said someone was looking around a business with flashlights, but police found the business secure and no crime had been committed.

1:12 p.m. On the 300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 74-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant.

3:40 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported they wanted another party issued a trespass warning.

10:17 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 38-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of driving under restraint, invalid registration, no insurance, an equipment violation, and an outside warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, July 13

3:36 a.m. At the Hatten Car Wash, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said there are possible pending drug charges related to this incident.

6:55 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol in a car versus elk accident.

9:37 a.m. At the Craig Chamber of Commerce, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said they issued a citation to a dog owner on charges of vicious dog and dog-at-large after the animal allegedly bit someone.

12:23 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported a suspicious party outside a residence. Police said they found 21-year-old Craig woman and arrested her on an outside warrant.

2:43 p.m. Near the intersection of Bellaire Street and East Victory Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one party issued a citation.

4:32 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a female suspect is still under investigation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 40 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, July 14

6:30 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. A caller reported a possible accident at a local grocery store, but the caller soon called police back and declined any emergency response after it was determined there was very minor damage to the vehicle that may not have occurred at the grocery store.

10:08 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. Craig police said a caller reported damage to a vehicle at a local grocer store and police continue to investigate.

1:35 p.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Doyan Avenue, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they arrested a 28-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant and on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:04 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a passenger ran during the stop, so they identified and arrested the 22-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant and on charges of second degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and obstructing a peace officer. Police said they also cited the 42-year-old Craig driver for an improper turn and no insurance.

4:04 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they continue to investigate the theft of cell phone from a local grocery store.

4:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported a suspicious vehicle at a nearby residence, so police made contact with the suspects and determined no crime had been committed.

7:59 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehilce possibly doing donuts in a parking lot, so police made contact with them and issued them a verbal warning.

9:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. Craig police said they made contact with and arrested a 34-year-old Hayden man on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 43 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, July 15

8:13 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they arrested a 27-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant.

9:50 a.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a verbal warning on charges of high weeds.

11:30 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an alarm call. Craig police said they checked and cleared a residential alarm.

12:38 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a property lost/found call. A caller reported a lost license plate.

6:13 p.m. On the 500 block of East Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported the theft of a package on their doorstep.

8:30 p.m. Near U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, but no additional information was available Tuesday.

11:32 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, police in Craig made contact with a pedestrian. Craig police said they arrested a 29-year-old Craig man on charges of third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a peace officer.

11:40 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 42 calls for service Monday.