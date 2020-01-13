Craig man pleads not guilty, is awarded jury trial in child sexual assault, incest case
A Craig man accused of sexual assault of a family member appeared in a Moffat County courtroom Monday, Jan. 13.
Rick Barnes, 53, entered a not guilty plea to 14th Judicial District Chief Judge Michael A. O’Hara III Monday evening, requesting a 12-member jury trial as part of his not guilty plea.
Barnes was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest.
Chief Judge O’Hara III approved the request for the trial by jury, which will be a 5-day trial with 12 jurors, commencing May 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.
Barnes denied a plea deal offer from prosecutors, electing to instead try his case in front of a jury.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.
