Craig man pleads guilty to identity theft, concealing death charges

One day after his accomplice in cases involving felony identity theft, drug possession, and concealing death of an infant had her date set for arraignment, Ronald Martin Chovanec pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges of identity theft and drug possession, and one misdemeanor charge of concealing death of an infant in district court.

Ronald Martin Chovanec

Moffat County Jail / Courtesy Photo

Much like Mikayla Diane Hoppe’s cases were bound over to district court from county court, Chovanec had his cases bound over to district court. Chovanec pleaded guilty to the three charges, ensuring he’ll spend additional time behind bars.

Chovanec was arrested in Sept. 2019 on felony charges of second degree burglary, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft after stealing credit cards and identification from a family member’s home after being kicked out for using drugs.

A few months later, after making bond on the identity theft charges, Chovanec was arrest in late January on drug charges, but according to the arrest affidavit from that contact at a local motel, officers found a black backpack in the corner of the hotel room and smelled a foul odor coming from it. Inside the main, large zipper compartment to the backpack were several trash bags wrapped around a second backpack. Inside the second backpack were more trashbags and some clothing, a pillowcase and a possible towel, the affidavit states.

As officers continued to open up the backpack, officers discovered a dead, human infant inside the final trash bag.

While being questioned at the Public Safety Center, Chovanec told police he knew that Hoppe had a miscarriage, but didn’t know how bad it was. Hoppe had previously told police that after she miscarried, she handed the baby to Chovanec, who left for a few minutes before returning, according to the arrest affidavit.

Chovanec’s next scheduled appearance in district court is set for Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

