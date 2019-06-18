Craig man ID’d in death investigation

Moffat County Sheriff and the Craig Police Department.



The victim has been identified in a late-night death currently under investigation by Craig Police Department.

According to a Monday news release, Craig police responded to the 1200 block of Lecuyer Drive at 1:20 a.m. June 16 to find a man down in the street. Officers said they arrived within two minutes and provided medical aid, including the use of an AED. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Tuesday release from CPD named the victim as Francesco Godina, 26, of Craig.

At the time of death, Godina — who was five feet, eight inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes — was wearing blue jeans, a maroon t-shirt with white lettering, and black shoes.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, though the release said the police department “has no reason to believe that there is a threat to the general public in regards to this investigation.”

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be assisting CPD.

Investigators are asking members of the public who may have seen Godina the night of June 15 or early June 16 to come forward with any information by calling 970-826-2360.