Craig man hosts GoFundMe to help pay for cancer treatment

Jordan Rollins (black hat) is battling stage IV cancer and has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his cancer treatments. (Courtesy Photo)



Jordan Rollins went into denial — one of the first stages of grief — when he got his stage IV cancer diagnosis.

“I was basically planning to be here until May [2020] and then I figured I’d be gone,” Rollins said. “It was a little bittersweet when it didn’t happen, because your friends and family are all preparing for this timeline and then you end up still being here.”

Despite the diagnosis, Rollins has managed to live almost a year longer than expected, and plans on being here as long as he can. At least, that’s the hope.

Rollins and one of his friends is currently hosting a GoFundMe online to help pay for his cancer treatments, hoping to raise $150,000 to cover the costs. At the time of writing, they had raised around $2,900.

In late 2019, he was diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer, which has less than a 5% survival rate. He has multiple type III carcinoid tumors in his stomach which has metastasized into his brain, resulting in a brain tumor.

His most recent scan indicated the cancer has spread to his lungs.

“He is one of the most selfless and amazing people I know and deserves to have as much time on this Earth as possible,” Rollins’ friend April Sparks wrote on the GoFundMe. “The massive price tag of starting treatment while keeping afloat with day to day expenses is going to be a massive hurdle, but Jordan deserves a fighting chance.”

Rollins’ most current options for treatment range from aggressive radiation and chemotherapy to experimental treatments as a last resort, the latter of which aren’t covered by insurance.

However, since his survival rate is so low, Sparks and Rollins expected that he will ultimately succumbs to cancer, so some funds would be dedicated to cover the costs of hospice care and end-of-life services.

Even if people can’t donate, Rollins hopes they can help get the word out about the GoFundMe, sharing it on social media as often as possible. This is actually the second time he has hosted a fundraiser like this, noting he raised about $5,000 in six months.

The last 18 months have been a strange trip for Rollins, who not only is battling terminal cancer, but is doing this during a pandemic, which made life significantly more difficult for everyone.

“You want to go out and do things that are on your bucket list, but everything is closed down,” he said. “Nobody alive has ever been through anything like this, but then you add in having cancer, it’s emotional.”

But now that the pandemic seems to be in a downturn, Rollins is feeling more optimistic about the future. He takes life day by day – some days he feels good and can get out; other days he needs to stay home and nap because he is just so exhausted.

“A lot of this will depend on getting into treatment, but I’d like to go to a Rockies game again,” he said. “I’d like to do a 14er, nothing too extravagant.”

As scary as his prognosis is, Rollins isn’t afraid of dying. He said that in the last 18 months, he has made his peace with his God and studied the Bible, noting he believes there is an afterlife.

“We’re all going to die at some point, so there’s no point in being scared of it,” he said.

To donate to Rollins’ GoFundMe, please visit: https://bit.ly/3sD1521 .