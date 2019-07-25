Craig man facing two felonies in domestic violence incident: On the Record — July 23, 24

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 23

4:33 a.m. At the John Deere dealership, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said no additional information was available Thursday.

11:08 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

11:53 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a “be on the lookout” call. Craig police said no additional information was available Thursday.

1:43 a.m. On the 700 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

5:15 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 39-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of domestic violence, harassment, and felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

5:51 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

10:36 p.m. On the 300 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 51 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 24

6:21 a.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

9:01 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

11:25 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

11:27 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 51-year-old Craig man was arrested on felony charges of false imprisonment, second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence.

2:36 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they investigated a domestic violence incident and made an arrest Thursday.

4:10 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a Craig man on a Moffat County warrant.

4:33 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said no additional information was available Thursday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service Wednesday.