Craig man faces more than 40 years in jail on multiple felony drug charges

A Craig man faces more than 40 years in the Department of Corrections following an April 14 law enforcement raid at a residence on the 1000 block of School Street.

Jeffery Noland, 33, appeared in Moffat County Court Thursday in front of Judge Brittany Schneider and requested a continuance to hire private counsel for his case.

Jeffery Noland (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Jail)



Noland is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 drug felony that carries a maximum sentence of 32 years in jail, three years mandatory parole, and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Craig resident also faces a Class 2 felony possession of Scheduled I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute between 7-112 grams, which carries a maximum of 8 years in jail, two years mandatory parole, and up to $750,000 in fines.

Justin McCurdy (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Jail)



The 33-year-old also faces a Class 3 drug felony charge, carrying a maximum 4 years in prision, one year of mandatory parole, and up to $500,000 in fines. Noland also faces four counts of violation of bail bond, all Class 6 felonies, carrying a maximum of 18 months in jail, and two counts of violation of a protection order, carrying a maximum sentence of 18 months in the county jail.

Law enforcement from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and the Craig Police Department raided the residence on the 1000 block of School Street around 6:40 a.m. April 14, arresting Noland, 35-year-old Justin McCurdy, and 28-year-old Shayanne Pritchard. Affidavits from the raid remain sealed, according to the Moffat County Court clerk’s office.

Along with Noland, McCurdy faces a maximum of 4 years in jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance, carrying a year of mandatory parole and up to $5,000 in fines.

Shayanne Pritchard (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Jail)



Pritchard was not charged in relation to the raid, but was picked up on two misdemeanor charges of theft between $50 and $300 from a local restaurant in early April.

Noland is due back in court at 11 a.m. May 7, while McCurdy is due back in court at 2:30 p.m. May 7. Both will appear via phone in front of Judge Schneider.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com