Craig man drives to Public Safety Center while under the influence: On the Record April 17

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 17

12:46 a.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A caller reported that a person tried to enter the house through the front window. The caller did not see anybody, and officers were unable to locate the alleged perpetrator.

12:51 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman allegedly damaged her boyfriend's brother's truck and kicked the man. The 21-year-old Craig woman was arrested for criminal mischief, harassment and domestic violence.

6:47 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

9:23 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man reported his vehicle stolen, and officers noticed signs that he might be under the influence of alcohol. Officers had the man complete a field sobriety test, which he failed. The 52–year-old Craig man was cited for driving under influence.

12:45 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

3:40 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.