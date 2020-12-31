Craig man arrested on sexual assault charges following October investigation

A 31-year-old Craig man is behind bars following the completion of an investigation surrounding multiple allegations of sexual assault on a child, resulting in a Class 3 Felony charge of Sex Assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and a misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Sexual Contact.

The Craig Press is not naming the 31-year-old male to protect the identity of the young child that was allegedly assaulted.

According to the arrest affidavit for the 31-year-old male, a young girl reported that he had shown her a diagram of male genitalia on his phone. The child also stated that the male would pick the child by its “armpits” and “grope” them, which made the child uncomfortable.

The child also told investigators that the male would “massage” and “pinch” the child in certain areas of the body over clothing, which made the child uncomfortable, stating it was “weird” at first and that it “didn’t feel right.”

The child also described the male touching the top of the child’s upper buttocks area, “pushing hard” according to the affidavit.

The man currently awaits arraignment in Moffat County Court.

He could face 6 months to 2 years in jail and $500 to $5,000 in fines for Unlawful Sexual Contact. At a minimum, the Sex Assault on a child by one in a position of trust is punishable by two years in prison under Colorado criminal law.

