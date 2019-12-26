Craig man arrested on felony drug charges

A quick sniff from a drug-detecting K9 in Craig yielded a felony drug find Thursday, Dec. 19, Craig police said in arrest records.

Steven Irwin Lord Jr., 31, of Craig, was arrested on charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lord was the passenger of a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop by a deputy last week on Thursday.

The affidavit said a sheriff’s deputy recognized Lord from previous law enforcement contacts and decided to deploy one of the area’s drug sniffing dogs. That’s when the dog “gave a positive alert and indication to the presence of drugs.”

Upon securing a positive alert from the K9, the deputy advised “we were going to search the vehicle and everyone inside,” the affidavit said.

Lord was cuffed, placed into the back seat of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, and later searched after the affidavit said police found nothing illegal in the suspect vehicle.

“During this pat search, (another deputy) found a black zippered case inside the pocket of Steven’s hoodie,” the affidavit said. “(The deputy) opened the zippered case and saw multiple bags of a white crystalline substance. Once back at the Moffat County Public Safety Center, the baggies of white crystalline substance were weighed. There were three baggies inside this zippered case and the total weight was 42.66 grams. This substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Police said they found evidence Lord was dealing methamphetamine.

“Inside a backpack with the name “Steven” written on it, I found a working digital scale,” the affidavit said. “There were multiple empty jeweler’s baggies found inside this backpack. All of these items in combination with approximately 1.5 ounces of drugs are indicative of someone who is preparing to sell or selling controlled substances.”

According to combined court records, Lord was on parole at the time of his arrest. A search of Lord’s criminal history showed Lord was sentenced in 2012 to serve six years in state jail on drug possession charges. In 2017, records show he pleaded guilty to at least one other drug charge for which he was sentenced to serve some jail time.

A search of previous Craig Press reports shows Lord made the sixth grade honor roll in 2001, but had numerous other possible run-ins with the law in the years following. According to a 2009 blotter report in the Craig Press, Lord, 21 at the time, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, probation violation, careless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident without providing required information.

Lord was booked into the Moffat County Jail Thursday, Dec. 19 on issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Moffat County courtroom 2M at 2 p.m. Dec. 31.