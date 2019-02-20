Craig man arrested on domestic violence, other charges: On the Record — Feb. 19

Craig Police Department

Tuesday Feb. 19

7:27 a.m. Near the intersection of Seventh Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A small dog was reportedly running at large, but police were unable to locate the animal.

7:57 a.m. On the 1600 block of Barclay Street, police responded a civil problem. Police said code enforcement responded to a report of an unauthorized vehicle parked on a private property. Police provided the property owner information about getting vehicle removed.

11:03 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police checked on the welfare of a resident. It was reported an elderly person at Centennial Mall might have been lost, but officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person.

12:35 p.m. Near the intersection of East 10th and Lincoln streets, Craig police assisted the Moffat County Sheriff's Office in making an arrest during a traffic stop.

Recommended Stories For You

4:15 p.m. On the 1000 block of Crest Drive, police responded to a drug report of a possible drug violation or incident. A resident had found possible drug paraphernalia. Officers removed the items.

5:30 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a child abuse or neglect complaint. Officers investigated a possible child abuse situation and turned the investigation over to the Department of Human Services.

6:46 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, police responded to a theft report. A bicycle may have been stolen, but the potential victim told police they would check to see if it was borrowed first.

10:46 p.m. In Craig, police responded a domestic violence report. Officers made contact with a potential victim and arrested a 52-year-old Craig resident on suspicion of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence.