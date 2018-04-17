Craig man arrested for possession of controlled substance: On the Record April 16

Craig Police Department

Monday, April 16

8:11 a.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Ranney streets, officers conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 33-year-old Craig man for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a restrained license.

10:44 a.m. At the Loaf 'n Jug, a person left his or her wallet. Officers returned the wallet to its owner.

12:09 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman reported ongoing domestic violence occurring at the home. Officers spoke to the family and found no crime. Officers offered to connect the family to social services.

12:49 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted a drug investigation.

1:57 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a possible case of child abuse.

2:06 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, a caller reported that a woman who had received a notice of trespass was at the residence. The woman left before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

2:24 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a reported burglary. A caller said a man came into a home during the weekend and took items. Officers spoke to the man renting the apartment, who said he had given the man permission to enter the apartment. No crime was found.

2:45 p.m. At the Village Inn, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A man reported someone had backed into his Ford Ranger. The caller did not see the other vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

5:50 p.m. At Frontier Apartments, a caller requested officers issue a notice of trespass to a person who had reportedly been loitering in the laundry room and destroying things in the room late at night.

8:21 p.m. At Craig Storage, a caller found a key ring.

9:55 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman wanted the father of her children to leave. She was reportedly walking to the Public Safety Center. Officers spoke to the couple. The incident was verbal only, and no crime was found. Both parties elected to stay at the residence for the night.

11:25 p.m. Near Lincoln and East Third streets, officers received a report of a possible probation violation. Officers told the caller to alert the probation officer.

11:28 p.m. At Timberun Townhomes, a caller reported hearing a man and child screaming and the walls shaking. Officers spoke to the family, who said they were having difficulty getting the child to go to sleep.