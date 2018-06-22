Craig man arrested for attempted homicide, arson following manhunt

CRAIG — Officers from the Craig Police Department have arrested Craig resident Johnathan Alexander Waugh, 36, on suspicion of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree arson and second-degree assault.

At 4 p.m., Thursday, June 21, officers were called by a Craig woman, who reported her nephew had tried to kill her.

Officers were subsequently dispatched to a mobile home in Cedar Mountain Trailer Park, in the 900 block of West First Street.

“On arrival, they saw the victim’s residence was filled with smoke,” Delong said about 7:30 a.m. Friday. “The fire department quickly extinguished the fire inside the residence. The victim was located outside of the residence. She had injuries to her upper body.”

The woman was transported to The Memorial Hospital in Craig for treatment. Waugh had fled the scene in a black pickup truck. A BOLO notice was issued on the vehicle, but no details were released to the public while officers from multiple agencies searched for him.

Waugh was located and arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The case is under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

In addition to the response from the Craig Police Department, Craig Fire Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the District Attorney’s Office and an investigator from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control assisted with the incident.