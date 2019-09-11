Craig man arrested for assault, plus out-of-state attempted murder warrant

A Craig man wanted for an attempted murder charge in Iowa is facing seven felony and misdemeanor charges in a domestic violence incident that occurred on Labor Day.

Gregory Warren Koster, 34, was arrested on felony charges of second-degree assault – family strong arm, menacing assault – family, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, child abuse, and crime of violation of a restraining order.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Cpl. Grant Laehr, police responded to a home in Craig to find Koster who answered the door and his alleged victim siting on the couch with a child in their lap.

The affidavit noted the victim was crying and seemed to be hiding their face.

When police interviewed the victim, they told officers the two had gotten into an argument “about a cat gym they intended to sell, and dinner not being made,” the affidavit said.

It was about that time police said they noticed red marks and bruising on the victim’s neck, who, when asked, confirmed the marks had occurred that night.

Police said the emotional victim was having trouble talking to police and was “crying and seemed terrified and hysterical,” the affidavit said.

Eventually, the victim told police Koster got angry with them and strangled, bit, hit, and kicked them and pulled their hair.

The victim admitted to police they urinated themselves at one point due to being strangled and needed to change clothes during their interview with police.

Police did a basic physical examination to determine the extent of the victim’s injuries, which also included “significant petechiae” — spotting from broken blood vessels — on the victim’s eyelids and lower lip, the affidavit said.

The victim told police they were unconscious at one point while Koster was choking them and also showed officers signs Koster struck the victim.

“I observed several red marks on (the victim’s) face and the left side of (their) head,” the affidavit said. “Above (their) left eye was starting to swell.”

The victim also told police Koster threatened to kill them with a knife just prior to officer’s arrival.

“When we arrived, he put the knife in the kitchen drawer,” police said in the affidavit.

Police said they also noticed a red mark on the victim’s and Koster’s child, whom the victim was holding during the incident.

Police later confirmed Koster had been arrested at least two other times on charges in Craig. They also found two active restraining orders barring Koster from assaulting, threatening or abusing the victim.

Koster also had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear on an attempted murder charge in Osceola County, Iowa, with police booking him as a result.

According to arrest records from the Osceola County Sheriff, Koster is accused of beating and strangling a family member before snapping the victim’s phone in half when they threatened to call police in May 2018.

Koster was booked into the Moffat County jail Tuesday and held without bail until his bond hearing Wednesday, Sept. 11 when Judge Sandra Gardner issued him a $2,500 bond.

Koster was still in the Moffat County Jail and had not secured his release as of Wednesday, Sept. 11.