Craig man arrested, charged with drugs investigation

CRAIG — An investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team culminated May 23 with the arrest of 50-year-old Craig resident Thomas Payne. When arrested, Payne was in possession of more than a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, according to a news release issued by the ACET and the District Attorney's Office.

The the DA has charged Payne with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 drug felony, and with being a habitual criminal. He is being held in the Moffat County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He will be advised on his charges in Moffat County Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 25.

ACET is comprised of investigators with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Routt County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department and the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

“All charges are merely accusations of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” according to the news release.