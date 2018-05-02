Craig man arrested after hit-and-run: On the Record May 1

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 1

6:55 a.m. On U.S. 40, officers received a report of a possible drunken driver. Officers spoke to the driver, and the driver was issued a citation for weaving in and out of the lane.

9:35 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man reported that a woman was harassing him. The pair agreed not to speak to each other.

12:09 p.m. On the 600 block of Moffat Drive, officers received a report of a hit and run crash.

12:21 p.m. On the 400 block of Seventh Street, officers conducted a welfare check. A family member from out of state reported possible domestic violence. The incident is under investigation.

12:46 p.m. Officers investigated a possible drug violation in Craig.

1:08 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence.

1:58 p.m. Near the intersection of Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a suspicious person. The 19-year-old Craig man was arrested for first-degree trespass.

3:14 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a reported threat. A woman said a man came in and threatened her over an incident of harassment.

4:09 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in Craig.

4:51 p.m. On the 200 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The man was getting a ride home.

7:42 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash. A sedan backed into a motorcycle, damaging the bike. The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old Craig man, was arrested for attempting to influence a public servant, failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident without providing the required information.

11:51 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a reported disturbance between two neighbors. Officers spoke to the parties and determined there was no crime.