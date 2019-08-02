Craig man accused of knee-striking woman during jealous fight

A Craig man is facing two felony charges related to a suspected domestic violence incident.

Nicholas Mangione, 32, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 1 on felony charges of criminal attempt and second-degree assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Nathan Businger, police responded to the 300 block of Hawthorne Street to find a female victim lying on a couch with bruises and obvious pain and several witnesses who said they saw Mangione trying to strike the victim.

“He told me (the victim’s) boyfriend thrust his knee at her, and narrowly missed her head,” police said of one witness’s testimony. “He told me the knee strike was thrown with such force that it put a hole in the sheet rock.”

The witness told police that’s when he immediately stopped the assault and took the victim and her young child to his home on Hawthorne Street.

Meanwhile, the victim — whose name is not being released — was still writhing in pain on the couch.

“(She) was lying relatively still, but seemed to be wincing in pain at random times,” the affidavit said. “(She) was grabbing her upper chest area, near her left shoulder the entire time I was near her. At one point she told me that this area hurt, inside, but volunteer that no on hit her there.”

Police soon determined the victim was dizzy, had been vomiting and was having trouble breathing. Police quickly dispatched an ambulance after the victim vomited into a bucket.

Once medical personnel had been called, police said they started noticing bruises on the victim’s arms, some of which were from possible drug use.

Police then began to question the victim about what happened Thursday, and the victim told them Mangione “had accused her of cheating, so they were arguing about that,” according to the affidavit.

“She told me (the victim) locked herself into a closet to stay safe from Nick,” police said of another witness Thursday. “She also told me Nick shot her up with heroin to make her like this.”

Police transported the victim to the hospital to determine the extent of injuries.

Craig officers then turned their investigation to Mangione, whom they found at the apartment he shared with the victim on Tucker Street.

“He told me he had been living at CAPS, and now was living with (the victim) for the last week,” the affidavit said. “Nick told me he hadn’t used meth for a few days. I told Nick that he was acting super amped up, and he told me he was just nervous, and didn’t know what was going on.”

Police then asked Mangione if he and the victim had been in a fight Thursday, but Mangione told officers he hadn’t touched the victim and had damaged the sheetrock with the back of his head after the victim left.

“The damage did not look like it was caused by the back of a head, and would have taken a significant amount of force to create,” police said in the affidavit. “In my experience as a law enforcement officer, it would be extremely difficult to generate this amount of force with the back of your head, from a seated position.”

The officer who investigated this case was a hand-to-hand combat instructor for about six years and was familiar what Mangione’s alleged knee strike could have done.

“The amount of force generated in a knee strike can easily rise to the level of deadly force, especially when the knee strike is delivered to the head or face of another subject,” the officer said in the affidavit. “I believe that if Nick had struck (the victim) in her head or face with his knee, it would have caused serious bodily injury, or possibly death.”

Mangione was booked into the Moffat County Jail Thursday where he still waits on a $1,000 cash or surety bond. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m. if he’s released on bond or 11 a.m. if he’s still in custody.