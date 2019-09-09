Craig man accused of attempting to run over ex after breakup

Police say a Craig man tried to run over his ex-lover with a vehicle after a breakup.

Roscoe Lee Lofton, 40, was arrested on felony charges of criminal attempt, vehicular assault, and menacing.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Mendoza, police responded Aug. 28 to a home in Craig to find the victim who said they’d broken up with Lofton “because he has been messing around,” and sent him a message telling Lofton the victim “was done with him.”

The affidavit states that when the victim began to walk away from the home where they lived with Lofton, the victim told police they heard Loftin’s vehicle start and begin to drive toward the victim.

“(The victim) then stated Roscoe was driving in the grass and came towards her,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) stated (they) had to dive out of the way because Roscoe attempted to strike (them).”

Police ascertained that there were minor injuries to the victim, who told them Roscoe had come very close to striking the victim with his vehicle.

“(The victim) … was not far from the vehicle and showed me with (the victim’s) hands how close the vehicle came to (them),” the affidavit said. “Based on (the victim) showing me how close the vehicle was to (them), I would estimate only a few inches away. (The victim) demonstrated how (they) dove out of the way.”

Once the victim made it back to their feet and to a family member’s home nearby, the victim told police Loftin made a fist and the victim felt like Loftin might punch them.

Police said they interviewed the victim’s family member who said they witnessed the victim “jump to the side to get out of the way of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

Upon viewing the tire marks allegedly made by Loftin’s vehicle, police said they clearly left the road.

“We checked the driveway and on the grass, you could see what appeared to be tire marks in the grass about half way up the driveway,” police said in the affidavit. “The tire marks were on the grass and then they continue onto the dirt road.”

Police soon caught up with Loftin at his workplace and confronted him about what happened Aug. 28, but Loftin denied ever trying to run over the victim.

“When I questioned Roscoe about the driveway and trying to strike (the victim), Roscoe did not make eye contact and continued to look to the side while he answered the question,” police said in the affidavit.

Loftin secured his release Sept. 3 on a $750 cash surety bond and is set to appear at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 for an arraignment hearing in Judge Sandra Gardner’s courtroom.