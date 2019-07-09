Craig Lions Club sets sights on big top delights through Culpepper & Merriweather Circus

Under a traditional striped tent, wild animals, acrobats and clowns entertained hundreds of Sunday attendees at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, sponsored by the Craig Lions Club at Wyman Living History Museum.

There was a little bit of everything in store for crowds, from the sugary delights of cotton candy, snow cones and other carnival cuisine to colorful face-painting and pony rides.

As far as performers, the C&P cast included Captain Jack Sparrow performing sword tricks, acrobatic and trapeze acts, a contortionist, a clown popping out of a tiny clown car, and, possibly the most popular act, a 500-pound male lion and two tigers performing with their human counterpart.

Rachel Malvitz brought her three children along with her. Her youngest, Liam, was particularly excited to see the lion — a common sentiment among the children in attendance.

“We always come out when it (the circus) is here,” Malvitz said. “We loved it, it was a lot of fun.”

The Craig Lions Club hosts the circus every other year, with all proceeds funding the group’s efforts to provide free eye-screenings and eyeglasses to senior citizens and children 6 years and younger

The club holds regular meetings every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the CNCC Craig Community Education Center.

“Thank you so much everyone for coming, it’s so fun to see such a big crown,” Lions Club President Kristi Shepherd said. “All the money stays here to fund eyeglasses for kids and seniors. I’d like to thank the Chamber of Commerce for selling tickets and the Wyman Museum for selling tickets and letting us have the performance here.”