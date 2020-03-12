Craig Kum & Go location sees temporary shutdown Thursday

Signage at the front door of the west Kum & Go alerts customers to a temporary closure.

With three 24-hour locations in Craig, one of the local branches of Kum & Go suspended operations Thursday evening.

The west Kum & Go at 1302 W. Victory Way has been temporarily shut down, with gas pumps wrapped in plastic and signs posted alerting customers to the closure.

“This Kum & Go is temporarily closed. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the signs state.

The signage also directs passersby to the customer relations phone number at 888-458-6646.

The west Craig store is the only location to have been closed, with the north store and east store still operational Thursday with no apparent plans to close.

Management with Kum & Go has not yet been reached for contact about the reason for the closure.

Craig Press will have more information as the story develops.