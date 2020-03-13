Craig Kum & Go employee being tested for COVID-19, leading to temporary closure

Signage at the gas pumps of the west Kum & Go alerts customers to a temporary closure.

Craig Press Staff

The Kum & Go location west of town temporarily shut down Thursday night without notice. On Friday morning, a Kum & Go corporate employee notified the Craig Press that an employee is currently being tested for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure.

Located at 1302 W. Victory Way, gas pumps are wrapped in plastic and signs posted alerting customers to the closure. That closure will last for some time now, due to an employee being tested for COVID-19.

“There is no confirmed case of COVID-19 at this store, but we are taking this step out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Ariel Rubin, a Kum & Go corporate employee, said via email. “We will keep this store closed until we have completed thorough disinfection and antiviral protocols as recommended by the CDC.”

While the state of Colorado saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases spike to 72 Thursday night into Friday morning, Moffat County has not had a positive test.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.