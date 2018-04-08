Craig Kiwanis Club kicks in $5K towards medical office building construction

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org .

CRAIG — Craig Kiwanis Club on Wednesday presented a $5,000 donation to support efforts to raise $1 million toward the construction of a new medical office building.

The donation was presented to the Memorial Regional Health Foundation during lunch at Carelli’s Pizza.

The club raises money from community-supported events, including the Yahoo golf tournament and play.

“Our first focus is on youth development and scholarships. Any funds we raise above and beyond go to the entire community. The hospital is so important to our community, we felt it is worth supporting,” said club President Justin Kawcak.

Kiwanis club members believe in service. They are always interested in hearing from those who might like to become members.

To learn more or join the Kiwanis contact Kawcak at 970-620-4080 or jkawcak@360insco.com.