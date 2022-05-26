Craig Kiwanis Club awards $14,000 in scholarships

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Craig scholarship committee and 2022 scholars, from left, Mike Anson, Tony Peroulis, Bo Lyons, Dylan Zimmerman, Pepper Ryhne, Torin Gray, Jacie Evenson, Tanner Zimmerman, Jim Campbell, Alexander Nichols and Kirk McKey.

Kiwanis Club of Craig/Courtesy photo

The Kiwanis Club of Craig has recognized eight students for exemplary academics, extracurricular involvement and overall achievements by naming them 2022 scholars.

Including contributions toward the annual Kiwanis Play and Yahoo Golf Tournament, community support allowed the club to award $14,000 in scholarships this year.

The Kiwanis General Scholarship recipients include Alexander Nichols, whose parents are Kristen and PJ Nichols. With plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming, Alexander received a $2,000 scholarship.

Also, $1,500 went to Dylan Zimmerman, whose parents are Gayle and Mark Zimmerman. Dylan will attend Lineman School at Montana Technical University.

Torin Gray also received a $1,500 scholarship. Torin’s parents are Stacy and Adrian Gray, and Torin plans to attend Farrier School at Laramie County Community College before returning home to the family ranch.

Jacie Evenson and Tanner Zimmerman were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Jacie’s parents are Bobbie and Chad Evenson, and she will study physical education at the University of Wyoming, while looking to possibly one day become an athletic director.

Tanner’s parents are Stephanie and Mike Zimmerman. Tanner will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearny to study Aviation Systems Management.

Friends and track stars Emma Jones and Halle Hamilton were honored as the Key Club Scholarship recipients, and each received a $2,500 scholarship award.

The Kiwanis Club of Craig’s Key Club Scholarship recipients Emma Jones, left, and Halle Hamilton have both committed to compete in track and field in college.

Kiwanis Club of Craig/Courtesy Photo

Jones’ parents are Amy and Chris Jones. She will run track and field for Colorado College while studying psychology and pre-law. Emma is considering getting into family law as a guardian ad litem.

Additionally, Emma is a second-generation recipient of a Kiwanis scholarship after her father, Chris, received a scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Craig and also attended Colorado College.

Hamilton’s parents are Keri and Eric Hamilton. Halle has signed to run track and field while attending the University of Hawaii. She plans on studying communications with an educational emphasis in public relations and media. She is considering a career as a public relations executive or broadcaster.

Pepper Rhyne received was awarded $2,000 after being named the Sarah Fleming Distinguished Scholar.

His parents are Chris and Greg Rhyne. Pepper has signed a letter of intent to wrestle while attending Chadron State College and studying agricultural business.

Officials with the Kiwanis Club expressed deep gratitude to the family of Sarah Fleming and to Yampa Valley Bank for working with the club on the scholarship.

Pepper is a second-generation recipient of a Kiwanis Scholarship. His mother, Chris, is a past Kiwanis Scholarship recipient.