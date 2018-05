Craig Kiwanians give $15K in scholarships to graduating high school seniors

CRAIG — A record number of high school graduates were awarded scholarships, totaling $15,000, by the Kiwanis Club of Craig last week during a barbecue held Wednesday, May 9.

The 11 scholarships were made possible from proceeds from the annual play and Yahoo golf tournament, as well as funds donated in memory of Sarah Fleming and Richard Haslem by the Fleming and Haslem families.

The scholarships are one of many ways the Kiwanas support the community. The group also supports the high school Key Club program and Special Olympics, and provides Santa visits to senior citizens.

“The Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop are coming up soon,” said club President Justin Kawcak, adding that he hopes the community will come out in support of the tournament so the club can continue to give opportunities to the youth of the community.