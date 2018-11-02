Craig kids get scary strong at Sunset Elementary’s Haunted House of Fitness
November 2, 2018
CRAIG — Gym class got spooky just before Halloween.
For the second year in a row, Sunset Elementary School physical education teacher John Ford held the Haunted House of Fitness.
“The idea was brought to me by Kip Hafey last year, and I was immediately excited about it. It is a standards-based activity and gives students a different way of looking at many of the skills that we practice in class,” Ford said.
From bats with bats to rats in a cage, small groups of students rotated through eleven fitness stations.
“I like when we got to jump over jack-o-lanterns,” said third-grade student Adalynn Wall.
Other students said that they enjoyed the festive decorations and the “chaos.”
Recommended Stories For You
“The Haunted House of Fitness is a strong mixture of fun and exercise,” said Principal Jill Hafey. “The anticipation was high. Students could hardly wait for this week.”
Ford hopes that he’s started a tradition, also noting that Shawn Steele, Sunset’s instructional coach, helped him plan and facilitate.
“I think it’s great because it teaches our students that working out can be fun,” Ford said.