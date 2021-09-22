Craig hosts National Public Lands Day volunteers

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a National Public Lands Day event on Saturday in Craig to improve trail marking, reclaim a social trail, install a kiosk, and repair tread work on the trails at Cedar Mountain Special Recreation Management Area.

The area — around 6 miles northwest of town — will host volunteer work this weekend as part of the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, volunteers will work until around 12:30 p.m. on the various projects. BLM is advising those interested in volunteering to bring work gloves, boots, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Lunch is provided for volunteers.

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. Entrance fees for all guests will be waived at national parks and other public lands on Saturday.

Interested volunteers can register at https://routtcountyriders.org/volunteer/ . More details can be found at https://www.neefusa.org/npld/cedar-mountain-craig-colorado/cedar-mountain-trail-maintenance-day .