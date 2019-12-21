Craig homes shine in annual Tour of Lights

Craig Press and Yampa Valley Electric Association host the 2019 Holiday Tour of Lights featuring homes across Craig.

The yearly exhibition of Christmas cheer throughout the town includes eight local displays at houses and yards, with decorations ranging from strands of lights to inflatables to wooden cutouts to Nativity scenes.

Several entries also feature a broadcast signal with holiday music through car radios.

The recently announced list of winners includes:

First Place: Chris Nichols, 906 Ledford St.

Second Place: Justin Pike, 1588 E. 10th St.

Third Place: Chad Martin and Jessica Stroud, 1028 Breeze St.

An online map of the contest entries features preview photos and locations of each home. From west to east, the driving route is roughly 5.7 miles and takes at least 20 minutes depending on the length of each stop.

If you have a worthy display you’d like to add to the map, please submit it with a photo of the house and yard on display, as well as the address and name of owner to news@craigdailypress.com.