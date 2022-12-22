Craig Holiday Eve roundup: Where to shop and eat leading into the holiday

Most businesses in Craig are going to be closed on Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, and many have shortened operation hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, so that staff can celebrate the holidays at home.

On Christmas Eve, City Market is going to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., closing earlier than its normally scheduled hours. On Christmas, City Market will be closed to observe the holiday, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26, for regularly scheduled hours.

For last minute Christmas shopping, many local and downtown retailers are going to be open on Saturday until 4 p.m., including Way out West Trading Company, Kitchen a la More, Downtown Books and The Find Co.

After the Find Co. closes up shop on Saturday, owner Kirstie McPherson said the 518 Wine Bar is going to be hosting a Christmas Eve party starting at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $45 per person, which includes drinks and a grazing charcuterie board.

McPherson said she hosts a Christmas Eve party every year and this year decided to do it at the wine bar and open it up to people in the community who want to get dressed up and enjoy a good old fashioned Christmas party.

The Moffat Mercantile will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the the shop will be closed for two weeks for the holidays and reopen on Jan. 9. Downtown Books owner Liane Davis-Kling said the bookstore will also be closed for two weeks over the holidays to do inventory.

Anyone looking for secondhand goods and consignment deals will have to get their shopping in on Friday, because Barley Spent Consignment and Community Budget Center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Barely Spent will reopen on Monday for normal business hours, while the Budget Center is taking a three-day holiday and reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

J.W. Snacks will be closing up early at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The O.P Bar and Grill, Gino’s, The Sizzling Pickle, and the Yampa Valley Brewing Barrel Room will all be open until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Fiesta Jaliscos will be open until 5 p.m. and Vallarta’s staff said they don’t have a set closing time for Saturday, and will close up when business winds down.

The Warehouse Food Hall is going to be closed between Saturday and Monday for a long holiday weekend. And gearing up for 2023, the Warehouse Food Hall will be hosting a New Year’s Eve event starting at 7:30 p.m. with a beer pong tournament, and food and drink specials. A New Year’s toast will take place at 10 p.m. before the party winds down so people can head home to ring in the new year.